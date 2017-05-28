Another Calgary marathon is in the books as several thousand runners enjoyed perfect weather to race.

More than 10,000 people participated with about 1,100 in the marathon and 3,000 in the half-marathon.

Daniel Kipkoech of Lethbridge took the top spot in the marathon. Kip Kangogo of Lethbridge hit the finish line first in the half-marathon and Jacob Puzey of Calgary was first in the Ultra. Dave Proctor of Okotoks took top prize in the 150-kilometre solo.

Matthew Travaglini of Calgary was the fastest in the 10 km race and Chris Gregor of Calgary was first in the 5 km race.

Runners raise funds for 60 charities.