The Calgary man accused of fatally stabbing his neighbour on Christmas Day had been drinking with the victim beforehand and was the one who called 911, police said Wednesday.

Morris Stern, 55, has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the incident, which happened around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 in the southeast community of Forest Heights.

Acting Insp. Greg Cooper said the two men had known each other for a "couple of months" and met when the victim moved into the "rooming-house-type complex" on Fonda Drive S.E.

The stabbing happened inside Stern's suite in the complex, Cooper said.

Victim's name not released

Police have not yet released the victim's name, as they are still trying to get in touch with his family to notify them of his death.

"The challenge is with the time of year and just with people travelling," Cooper told reporters Wednesday.

"Unfortunately we just haven't been able to notify next of kin yet."

Cooper said the victim was a Calgary resident but many of his family members live out of province.

No witnesses

Stern was previously known to police but for "nothing significant," Cooper said. He's been cooperative with investigators.

The victim was found stabbed in the torso and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Cooper said there were no witnesses to the incident other than the accused and the victim.

Still, police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.