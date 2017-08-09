Calgary's city council members spend more time meeting behind closed doors than some other Canadian municipal governments, according to a report released Wednesday by the Manning Foundation for Democratic Education.

The foundation's Calgary Council Tracker report examined voting and meeting records of the current council from November 2013 to August 2017.

Council spent 23.7 per cent of its meeting time in camera — meetings that are closed to the public and members of the media — compared to 19 per cent in the previous term, the report found.

Calgary city council meets privately about 24 per cent of the time, according to the Manning Foundation. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

By comparison, Hamilton's city council met in camera 13 times between 2014 and 2016, Toronto's met in camera 18 times during that time period, and Ottawa's council did it only once.

"So that's a huge difference and something for people to have a look at as to how the City of Calgary operates and to question why they're spending quite so much time in secret and why they're not able to do more of those discussions in public," said the foundation's director of research, Peter McCaffrey, who wrote the report.

"Of course, the catch there is that we don't really know whether it's appropriate or not, because we don't know what they discuss in camera."

Peter McCaffrey, director of research at the Manning Foundation for Democratic Education, says Calgary city council's penchant for secret meetings sets it apart from other municipal governments in Canada. (CBC)

Informal coalitions

The report also suggests Calgary's council is often split on the issues between two informal coalitions.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and councillors Gian-Carlo Carra, Druh Farrell, Brian Pincott and Evan Woolley tend to vote together, while councillors Sean Chu, Andre Chabot, Peter Demong, Joe Magliocca and Ward Sutherland vote together "reasonably often, though the correlation is less significant," the report says.

Councillors Woolley and Carra voted together on 80 per cent of divided votes, while councillors Farrell and Stevenson voted the same way only 32 per cent of the time, the foundation discovered.

Average attendance at council was 96.8 per cent, and council looked at 10,405 motions, passing all but 2.8 per cent of them, the report says.