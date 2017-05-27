A Calgary man is wanted by police for breaching parole conditions and possible weapons offences, police said in a release Saturday.

William Kincade-Miller, 28, was not home at 10 p.m. on March 25 when police checked to ensure he was complying with his probation curfew.

They have been looking for him ever since.

"The man is also believed to have been involved in other offences, including allegedly trafficking weapons," police said in the news release.

Kincade-Miller is described as white, six feet two inches tall with blue eyes, short brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information on Kincade-Miller is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.