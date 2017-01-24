A 22-year-old Calgary man has been charged with luring a 14-year-old girl in Utah and producing child pornography of her after her parents discovered "sexually explicit" online chats and reported them to police.

Aaron Scott Jovanovic was arrested at his home in Mayland Heights, northeast Calgary, last Thursday, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit announced the charges Tuesday after an investigation that began back in May 2016, when police in Layton City, Utah, contacted authorities here.

Jovanovic is alleged to have lured the teen after making contact with her on social media.

"The two were involved in a sexually explicit conversation and the accused coerced the victim into sending compromising photos," ALERT said in a release.

"These online chats were discovered by the victim's parents, who contacted local police in Utah."

Jovanovic has been charged with child luring, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making explicit materials available to a minor.

"The internet has given sexual offenders the ability to reach across local and country lines to contact and abuse our children worldwide," Det. Bryan Purdy of the Layton City Police Department said in a written statement.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.