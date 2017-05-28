A 52-year-old Calgary man has died after a three-vehicle collision near Vulcan on Saturday.

It happened 3 p.m. on Highway 23 north of the town.

According to a release, RCMP say the man was driving a pickup truck in the southbound lane when it crossed the centre line and collided with a semi-trailer travelling the opposite direction

A third vehicle rolled into the ditch while trying to avoid the collision.

The man was sent to hospital but later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

The other drivers were also sent to hospital.

RCMP continue to investigate.