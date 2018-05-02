Man whose body was found in washroom wall was not victim of foul play, Calgary police say
Shopping mall maintenance worker, called to fix a toilet, made the gruesome discovery
Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose body was found inside a wall in a public washroom at a mall in downtown Calgary on Monday.
The death has been ruled accidental, Calgary Police Service said in a statement issued early Wednesday afternoon.
Police believe the man, who was in his 20s, climbed into the women's washroom wall alone last Friday, but they don't know why.
Police believe the man, whose name is not being released, got inside the wall by climbing something called "a pony wall," used to hide utilities directly behind the toilets. It's not connected to the ceiling and instead has a vent cover on top.
Police believe the man climbed through the vent opening, got stuck and later died.
A maintenance worker made the gruesome discovery at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the fourth floor washroom at the Core shopping centre at Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W., police said.
The worker was called to fix a toilet that wouldn't flush in the women's washroom. The staffer took a panel off the washroom wall in order to look inside — and found the body.
The washroom was closed Monday afternoon as police investigated and the Calgary Fire Department helped remove the body. The provincial medical examiner also attended the scene and later performed an autopsy.
With files from The Canadian Press, Anis Heydari