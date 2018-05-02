Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a man whose body was found inside a wall in a public washroom at a mall in downtown Calgary on Monday.

The death has been ruled accidental, Calgary Police Service said in a statement issued early Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the man, who was in his 20s, climbed into the women's washroom wall alone last Friday, but they don't know why.

The body was removed from the Core shopping centre Monday afternoon. (Taylor Hackman)

Police believe the man, whose name is not being released, got inside the wall by climbing something called "a pony wall," used to hide utilities directly behind the toilets. It's not connected to the ceiling and instead has a vent cover on top.

Police believe the man climbed through the vent opening, got stuck and later died.

This sign was posted to redirect traffic as police investigated. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

A maintenance worker made the gruesome discovery at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday in the fourth floor washroom at the Core shopping centre at Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W., police said.

The worker was called to fix a toilet that wouldn't flush in the women's washroom. The staffer took a panel off the washroom wall in order to look inside — and found the body.

The washroom was closed Monday afternoon as police investigated and the Calgary Fire Department helped remove the body. The provincial medical examiner also attended the scene and later performed an autopsy.