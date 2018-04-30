Skip to Main Content
Body found inside wall of washroom at Calgary shopping mall

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a wall in public washroom at a mall in downtown Calgary on Monday.

Body discovered at CORE Shopping Centre at 7th Avenue and 3rd Street S.W.

A security worker redirects customers at the CORE Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary away from the public washroom where a body was discovered in a wall on Monday morning. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The discovery was made at about 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor washroom at the CORE Shopping Centre at Seventh Avenue and Third Street S.W., police said.

The body was found inside a wall cavity, police say.

Officials have not said whether the deceased is male or female. There are no indications that the death is suspicious, but the provincial medical examiner is at the scene.

The Calgary Fire Department is assisting with removing the body.

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a wall in a public washroom at the CORE Shopping Centre in downtown Calgary on Monday. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

