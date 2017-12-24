Some 700 less fortunate families in Calgary got to experience the Magic of Christmas on Sunday thanks to a small army of volunteers.

Now in its 34th year, the Magic of Christmas saw more than 600 volunteers, dressed as elves, pack 20 buses with gifts, which were delivered to needy families across the city.

"We're all volunteers and all involved for various reasons. This has become a tradition every Christmas Eve for us, to spend our day doing this," said Karen Quinn.

"It's always rewarding, it's always eye-opening," she said. "Uplifting someone else's day is always a feel-good day."

The holiday effort was started in 1983 by Bob Johnson, who believed families in Calgary shouldn't be stopped from celebrating the holidays because of a lack of resources.

Families are referred to the program through schools, social workers and churches.

Wendy Busher was in charge of making sure the elves' outfits would pass inspection, even at the North Pole.

"All of our costumes are made by volunteers and then every year we have another group of volunteers who help repair them and help bling them," she said.

There are more volunteer elves than costumes, meaning some have to be shared and swapped between the morning and afternoon runs.

Connie Gutierrez was a volunteer driver on Sunday.

"I started because my kids are a little bit older and I just want to have some fun and give out some volunteer time and put some smiles on people's faces," she said.

"It's just nice to do."