Police have arrested a man in connection to the theft of a cellphone on a Calgary Transit LRT last month.

A passenger riding on the C-Train on June 5 had his phone knocked out of his hand by another passenger. The attacker then hit the passenger and threatened him before picking up the phone and exiting at the Calgary Zoo station.

Police released video of the incident on July 6. They received several tips, which helped identify a suspect, who was already in custody on another matter.

Farron Many Shots, 39, of Siksika, Alta. is charged with one count of robbery.