Voters in the riding of Calgary-Lougheed head to the polls Thursday as three provincial party leaders try to win a seat in the legislature.

Voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The riding became vacant when MLA Dave Rodney stepped down to allow new United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney to run for a seat in the legislature.

David Khan, who took over as leader of the Alberta Liberal Party in June, is also trying for the seat, as is Green Party Leader Romy Tittel.

Here are the seven candidates in the race:

Larry Heather, Independent.

Jason Kenney, United Conservative Party.

David Khan, Alberta Liberal Party.

Wayne Leslie, Independent.

Lauren Thorsteinson, Reform Party.

Romy Tittel, Green Party of Alberta.

Phillip van der Merwe, Alberta NDP.

CBC Calgary profiled the candidates for the major parties:

Interest in the race is high, judging from the early voting tally. Four days of advance polls last week drew 3,534 early voters, an increase of 71 per cent over the last time people in the riding went to the polls.

In the 2015 general election, 2,062 advance votes were cast, Elections Alberta said in a release Monday.

​More information on the byelection is available from Elections Alberta.