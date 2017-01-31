Police are investigating a brazen kidnapping over the weekend that saw two men have masks pulled over their heads before being driven to a southeast Calgary basement where they were held at gunpoint.

Police said five men agreed to meet about 9 p.m. on Saturday but under false pretenses.

After getting into a vehicle, two of the men had balaclavas put over their heads and they were driven to a building in the 200 block of Erin Mount Cresc. S.E. where they were held by the other three, who threatened to shoot them.

The three men eventually made contact with friends of the two being held, demanding a sum of money.

A meeting was arranged in a parking lot the next morning in the 4500 block of 25th Street S.E. and one victim was released. Contact was made once again soon after to negotiate the release of the second man.

While this was happening, a witness who was at the home where the men were initially being held became concerned, fled the house and called police.

While working to substantiate the kidnapping claim, an officer spotted a suspect leaving the residence with the victim.

The pair drove back to the earlier parking lot where members of the Calgary police tactical team moved in to make an arrest and release the victim.

Two other suspects were taken into custody at the residence soon after, and the original ransom amount was recovered, which police are not releasing.

The incident is believed to be drug-related.

Simon Lugela, 21, John Ochelo, 21, both of Calgary, and Dhia-Al-Hage Mohammed, 24, of Saskatoon are each charged with two counts of kidnapping with a restricted/prohibited firearm for ransom.

The three appeared in court Tuesday, and police said more charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.