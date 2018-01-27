A peer support group for Calgary's LGBTQ community has begun offering a safe space for its older members to meet and talk about the issues they face.

About a dozen people aged 55 and older who identify as members of the LGBTQ community met behind closed doors at Calgary's Kerby Centre on Friday to talk openly about what's on their mind.

"Just having a place to chat with each other," said Donna Thorsten, who has been out most of her life.

Now that she's getting older, Thorsten says she's been thinking about the type of care she'll need in the future and whether staff will be accepting of her lifestyle.

"They're not going to use their culture or religious things to say, 'oh boy, I'm going to have to read the Bible to her and say, save her soul or whatever,'" she said.

"I don't need anyone to save my soul."

Michael Cacace, a service coordinator with Calgary Outlink, says that's just one of many issues brought up by members of the group, who have been meeting regularly for the past few months.

"And some of our participants have already noted and made statements of, 'Wow, I feel so much more connection after coming today, thanks, I'm going to continue coming back,'" he said.

"And again, it's just about being able to go to a safe space where you can talk openly about your experiences and talk openly about your identity."

Cacace says he hopes these types of discussions will raise awareness of the issues facing members of the the LGBTQ community as they age, and lead to action among the different agencies involved.