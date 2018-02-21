Having spent the past three weeks recovering at home after suffering a seizure, embattled Calgary Centre MP Kent Hehr says he used the time to reflect on the #MeToo movement and accusations that forced him to step down as minister of sport and persons with disabilities.

"I am committed to the process enacted by the prime minister," read the statement posted to social media Wednesday afternoon.

"While I have confidence in the outcome of this investigation, what is important is that we allow for and respect due process. I want this investigation to be effective, comprehensive and welcoming to those who need to be heard."

Hehr said he will not speak further on the issue until the matter is concluded, but "while this unfolds, I will continue to work for the people of Calgary Centre."

Hehr resigned from cabinet in January after posts were made on Twitter alleging inappropriate behaviour.

Kristin Raworth said Hehr made women feel "unsafe" while working at the Alberta Legislature, where he was an MLA from 2008 to 2015. The post said he made verbally suggestive remarks, including telling her "you're yummy" while the two were alone in an elevator.

Another woman later came forward to say she had been groped by Hehr at a federal Liberal caucus party in 2016.

None of the allegations have been proven and the investigation is being led by Toronto-based employment law firm Rubin Thomlinson.

Hehr had been moved into the federal sport and persons with disabilities portfolios from veterans affairs last summer.

A quadriplegic, Hehr suffered the seizure in the days following his resignation.