The NDP government has appointed three new provincial court judges in Calgary who will step into current vacancies.

Appellate prosecutor Joshua Hawkes will preside in Calgary's criminal provincial court.

Defence lawyer Margaret Keelaghan, whose practice focused on Indigenous and human rights issues, will work in Calgary criminal and regional provincial court.

Justice of the peace, Fatima Airth has been appointed to family and youth court.

"Fatima Airth, Joshua Hawkes and Margaret Keelaghan are accomplished and well-respected members of Alberta's legal community," said Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley in a written statement.

"Their experience and backgrounds will be a valuable asset as they move forward in their new judicial positions."

Tuesday's news follows four new appointments to Alberta's superior court in March. One of the vacancies was created after then-provincial court Judge Marilyn Slawinsky was elevated to the Court of Queen's Bench in Red Deer.

The Alberta government has also announced plans to hire 50 Crown prosecutors and 30 support staff to deal with a chronic backlog in the court system.