The lawyer representing a Canadian man being detained in an Algerian prison is calling on the Canadian government to do more to secure his release, just a week before his trial is set to begin.

Gary Caroline, a Vancouver lawyer, sent a letter to Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, calling on the ministry to "act quickly and decisively to secure" the release of Adberrahmane Ghanem.

"A forceful and public demand from your Ministry to its Algerian counterpart is clearly needed," writes Caroline.

Ghanem, a 30-year-old Canadian from Calgary, has been held for more than a year in the El-Harrach prison in Algeria, notorious for abhorrent conditions. He also holds Algerian citizenship and is charged with being a member of a terrorist group outside Algeria. His trial begins on June 13. If found guilty he likely faces up to 20 years in jail.

Ghanem's father, Mohamed, said that his son iis not the type of person that will get involved in violence.' (Ghanem family)

"Assuming your Ministry has in fact been quietly seeking Abderrahmane's release, it is by now apparent that such minimalist efforts are proving unsuccessful," Caroline said.

Caroline believes Canada's security agency shared critical information with Algeria that resulted in Ghanem's detention. Ghanem's Algerian lawyer is accusing the Canadian government of "subcontracting" his client's prosecution to Algeria because it couldn't get away with prosecuting him in Canada, said Caroline.

"It is now time for Canada to acknowledge its role in Abderrahmane's harrowing ordeal and to fulfil its moral and legal obligation to do everything in its power to remember the serious harm it has visited upon Abderrahmane and his family," Caroline said.

He also says Ghanem is being held with 75 men in a unit that has only 36 beds and one shower that doubles as a toilet.

"All known facts indicate that Canada has actively outsourced the detention."

Ghanem on a hike in 2011. His lawyer Gary Caroline says the Canadian government has 'deliberately breached a number of moral and legal duties owed to Abderrahmane.' (Ghanem family)

Caroline says since December 2016 when he first contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the Ministry of Public Safety, there have been no denials or corrections in his allegation of Canada sharing information with Algeria resulting in Ghanem's detention.

CSIS won't deny or confirm details

"​It would appear that Canada has deliberately breached a number of moral and legal duties owed to Abderrahmane and indeed to all Canadians," Caroline said.

Asked whether the Canadian Security Intelligence Service was involved in the case, Tahera Mufti, its chief of public affairs, told CBC News, "For reasons of security and privacy, CSIS does not divulge details of the information it exchanges or the identity of the foreign agencies with which it partners.

"CSIS' information sharing with foreign partners is conducted in strict accordance with the CSIS Act, ministerial direction and a robust system of internal policies and procedures."

CSIS has "a duty and a responsibility to share threat-related information with its foreign partners in order to mitigate risks to public safety here and abroad," Mufti said.

"If we do so, it is after careful consideration of all legal obligations and associated risks, and includes strict controls on the use and dissemination of information.

"As a general rule, information which CSIS shares with foreign partners may not be used in judicial proceedings without the service's express consent. Foreign governments may of course take legal action on the basis of their own information."

Calgary connection

Mohamed Ghanem says his son, whom he calls Abdu, is prepared to return to Canada. "If he has to go to trial in Canada, it's fine," Mohamed told CBC News and the Toronto Star at his home in Muscat, Oman.

Mohamed admits that between 2010 and 2012 his son associated with several men from Calgary who eventually left to fight in Syria.

"The ones that he is hanging out with the most are Damian Clairmont, Wassem Alhaj Youcef, and they used to hang out with Badi Hammadieh," said Ghanem's father.

Mohamed says that during one of his first meetings with Canadian authorities in Calgary he was informed that Badi Hammadieh, an associate of his son, was "pushing young Calgarians to go to Syria" and he was told that "this guy was brought out of jail in Syria by the Canadian government."

Secret meetings at a mosque

CBC News has reported that before many of the men began leaving in late 2012 for Syria and Iraq, nearly a dozen of them met secretly in a room above the 8th and 8th mosque in downtown Calgary. Members of the study group also met frequently in one of the apartments they rented in the highrise building connected to the 8th and 8th mosque.

Mohamed says that while he was concerned about his son's association with these men he "hadn't noticed anything abnormal with him."

"I know my son, he wasn't a violent person," said Mohamed. "He is not the type of person that will get involved in violence. He never fought with anyone in his life. Never," Mohamed told CBC News.

"As a family we think we are being punished for something we have never done," Mohamed said.

Caroline says, "He has become sort of the intelligence agency's whipping boy for all the ones who got away. He is being punished for being the guy who didn't go to Syria,"

On mobile? Click here.