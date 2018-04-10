Skip to Main Content
Man critically injured in southeast Calgary industrial accident

A man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Tuesday after suffering traumatic injuries at a southeast Calgary warehouse.

EMS says man was using machine similar to a scissor lift when the accident happened

A man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after an industrial accident at a southeast Calgary warehouse. (David Bell/CBC)

EMS were called to the 300 block of 53rd Avenue S.E. about 4:45 p.m.

The man was reportedly using a machine similar to a scissor lift when the accident happened, said EMS.

No other details are available. 

