Man critically injured in southeast Calgary industrial accident
A man was rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Tuesday after suffering traumatic injuries at a southeast Calgary warehouse.
EMS says man was using machine similar to a scissor lift when the accident happened
EMS were called to the 300 block of 53rd Avenue S.E. about 4:45 p.m.
The man was reportedly using a machine similar to a scissor lift when the accident happened, said EMS.
No other details are available.
