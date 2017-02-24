A chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a Calgary home on Friday night, Calgary Fire Department officials say.

The ice chunk landed on a home in the 100-block of Doverthorn Bay S.E., putting a hole about 30 centimetres across through the roof and the main floor.

It landed in the basement of a home. No one was hurt.

The fire department has contacted the Calgary Airport Authority because they suspect it came off a plane, the fire official said.

In 2008, the Transportation Safety Board concluded that ice that crashed through roof of a Calgary woman's home had come from an airplane flying overhead.