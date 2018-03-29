Highway 2 northbound closed near Bowden due to jackknifed semis

RCMP are warning about dangerous conditions on Highway 2 north of Calgary on Thursday morning.

The northbound side of the highway is blocked just north of Bowden — about 100 kilometres north of Calgary — due to a series of jackknifed semi-trailers.

Icy roads are being blamed for the crashes.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 2A.

QE2 at the Bowden Fas Gas. Northbound lanes will be blocked. At least 5 semi trucks wrecked. Treacherous road conditions. Icy with thick fog. <a href="https://t.co/xcvGrVLL7T">pic.twitter.com/xcvGrVLL7T</a> —@Rogie_The_Medic

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., RCMP received the first call of a semi unit which had jackknifed.

Several other semi units have also crashed at the location.

Police expect the detour will remain in place until at least 10 a.m.