Highway 2 northbound closed near Bowden due to jackknifed semis

RCMP are warning about dangerous conditions on Highway 2 north of Calgary on Thursday morning.

Closure expected to last until 10 a.m., traffic being diverted to Highway 2A

CBC News ·
Northbound Highway 2 is closed at Bowden after a series of semi-tractors jackknifed. (CBC)

The northbound side of the highway is blocked just north of Bowden — about 100 kilometres north of Calgary — due to a series of jackknifed semi-trailers. 

Icy roads are being blamed for the crashes. 

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 2A. 

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., RCMP received the first call of a semi unit which had jackknifed. 

Several other semi units have also crashed at the location. 

Police expect the detour will remain in place until at least 10 a.m. 

