Karise Letourneau says she didn't think much about a letter left on her door in late December that said her housing co-op needed to do air quality tests — especially because the letter said, "there is nothing to worry about."​

But she was shocked on Monday when the co-op office called to say the air tested positive for asbestos and she "needed to vacate the house immediately."

Letourneau's unit was one of six at the Hunter Estates Housing Co-operative in northeast Calgary where asbestos was detected, according to a letter she received from the chair of the co-op's board.

The mother of two said the co-op told her not to take any belongings or clothes out of the unit because they may be contaminated with asbestos, and that alternate accommodations would be provided but she would still be required to pay rent.

Housing co-op 'to engage experts'

In letters to residents, shared by Letourneau with CBC News, the co-op blamed the asbestos contamination on "construction deficiencies" by a contractor it had hired to do renovations "within the last two years" and said it plans to pursue the contractor legally.

CBC News contacted Hunter Estates and a woman identifying herself only as a manager named Patricia referred all questions to the co-op's lawyer, Kirk Mason.

Mason would say little, however, citing "solicitor-client privilege."

"Our client has been very diligent in trying to engage experts to assess and respond to those issues," he said.

"Rest assured our client is fully intent on following the recommendations of these professionals."

The letters told residents repair work to the units should be completed by March 31 and "alternative living arrangements" would be provided in the meantime.

Letourneau said she stayed with family at first because other accommodations weren't immediately provided but, by Thursday, the co-op manager had provided her with $300 in cash and a hotel room.

Still, she's not happy with the arrangement.

'Angry and upset'

"I don't think I should have to be paying rent while I'm not living there and they're still charging us," Letourneau said.

​"My children are homeless. They have none of their toys, none of their clothes, no shoes, not even underwear. My four-year-old last night literally came up to me and my mom, and was bawling his eyes out, and just asked if we could go home, even just being at his grandma's house."

She said the affected residents who met Tuesday with the co-op's legal team were "angry and upset."

"They didn't really have answers for us, which is what made me quite angry — because how do you not know?" she said.

Letourneau said she's been living in the co-op for about a year.

"Some of the other families were in their townhouses for over a year," she said. "So I mean, that's quite a long time not to know that there's asbestos sitting in your air."

Health concerns

Letourneau said she spent Thursday buying new clothes for her kids and taking her four-year-old son to a doctor because he's been coughing.

She's worried about his health and frustrated by what she described as a lack of information from the co-op.

"It's nice that they're trying to offer what they are, but that's still not enough," she said.

"I asked for the [rent] cheque back last night and [Patricia] said no. She said if we want to leave, we can break the lease if we want."

Full asbestos ban coming

Asbestos is a tough, fibrous mineral that is highly carcinogenic if inhaled. It's estimated to kill as many as 2,000 people each year in Canada.

The material, which is fire-resistant and good at absorbing sound, was used in many building products before 1990, but is set to be banned nationwide in 2018.

The material is still currently used in things like cement pipes and brake pads in Canada.

Canada used to mine and export asbestos, often to developing nations with fewer regulations, but the last Canadian mines closed in 2011.