Truck involved in Humboldt Broncos crash belongs to Calgary company

The truck involved in a Saskatchewan crash that killed 15 hockey players and injured 14 more belonged to a company based in Calgary.

A spokesperson for the Alberta Transportation said the company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., has an unblemished safety record in the province since starting in September 2017, with no violations and two inspections.

Based on the Saskatchewan collision, however, the company's safety certificate has been suspended.

Brian Mason, Alberta's transportation minister, said it's standard procedure.

"This is automatic in a serious case like this and the licence of the company to operate has been suspended pending the outcome," he said. "Primarily the investigation is being conducted by the Saskatchewan Department of Transportation and the Saskatchewan RCMP and we don't want to say anything that could interfere with that."

Alberta Transportation will conduct its own probe, but that can't be completed until the Saskatchewan investigation is done.

"We can look at the stuff we can look at, but of course they have the log books and so on and will have them for some time ... they not available to us," said Mason.

The company does have one Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspection defect from the Northwest Territories for violating the federal hours of service regulation.

"This is a minor infraction," said a spokesperson for Alberta Transportation. "If it happened in Alberta, the sanction might be to ensure that the driver took time to rest."

The company operates two trucks.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the April 6 crash that claimed 15 lives and injured 14 people. The driver was detained by police for a short time in the immediate aftermath of the crash, then was released and received psychological support.