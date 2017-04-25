The Calgary Humane Society is temporarily closed after two dogs that tested positive for canine parvo virus were euthanized.

One of the dogs showed signs of disease after the pair were dropped off late Monday afternoon, said spokesperson Sage Pullen McIntosh. They were both tested, and the results were positive.

"The dogs were brought to us from out of town," she said. "This is a very aggressive disease. It's very difficult to treat. It's extremely contagious and can be horrible on the dog, especially when you're seeing cases that are more advanced."

Other animals at the shelter have been placed in quarantine and staff are doing what Pullen McIntosh called "a deep clean" to protect against the virus spreading further.

Owners are encouraged to vaccinate dogs against the disease as puppies, said Pullen McIntosh.

"We typically will see it more in the springtime," she said. "It is one of those diseases that is typically vaccinated for ... but we do get certain puppies that come in that haven't been."

Calgary Humane Society is warning pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated against canine parvo virus, which is very infectious in puppies. (CBC)

Symptoms of parvo virus include lethargy, poor appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and blood in the animal's stool.

Animals brought into the shelter are placed in a holding area and given a checkup before being introduced to other animals in the adoption area to protect against disease spreading.

Despite that precaution, Pullen McIntosh said the entire facility is now being sanitized — a process that should take a number of days.

Until it has re-opened, anyone who finds a stray animal is asked to take it to the nearest vet clinic and anyone wanting to surrender an animal is asked to hold onto it until the Humane Society reopens, or contact them to make an appointment.