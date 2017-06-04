It's a trend that just won't stay down. Hula hooping is back as a form of exercise, a way to channel your inner child, and participants say the community is getting bigger every year.

Meaghan McQuade says there's just something about hula hooping that keeps her interest.

"It is such good exercise but it doesn't feel like it's exercise and that's what keeps me coming back," McQuade said.

"It's such a good workout, it's almost equivalent to running."

Participant Meaghan McQuade says the community is growing in Calgary. (Mike Symington/CBC)

McQuade says she wasn't really athletic before getting involved.

"Prior to hula hooping I did horseback riding when I was younger. I used to be a lot heavier and hula hooping has helped me maintain my weight loss which has been absolutely fantastic," she said.

That's music to the ears of trainers Jennifer Briggs and Veronica Lovell, who run Hootie Hoops classes in Calgary.

"This all got started just hula hooping at music festivals. We went to Shambhala and we started hula hooping there and really just fell in love with it," Briggs said.

Jennifer Briggs and a friend started hula hoop exercise classes last year. She says it can be a huge confidence builder. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"From there we came back to Calgary and started taking hula hoop classes. From there I started the first round of classes last May."

Briggs says she feels like a different person from the experience.

"When I started, I never thought I would be the hula hooper I am now. I never thought I could do that and now that I am here, I have that confidence-building factor where I can apply that to the rest of my life and I believe that I can do anything now."

Lovell says it's about connecting with a younger you.

Veronica Lovell says hula hooping allows you to express your inner child. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"It brings out your own unique form of movement," she said.

"It makes you feel like a kid again, allows you to express your inner child."

McQuade says "the passion for the movement and the amazing community," is why she keeps coming back.

"There is a huge hula hoop community that is being built in Calgary and it's getting bigger every year," she said.

That community will have a chance to come together at a three-day conference in October called Hoopwest. There will be workshops, lots of room to dance and jam and even a Saturday night cabaret.