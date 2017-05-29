The city-owned agency that provides affordable housing is looking for a property tax break.

The Calgary Housing Company owes $2.1 million in property taxes this year, but Coun. Brian Pincott want his colleagues to cancel that bill.

"With a huge waiting list, we're struggling just to keep doors open," said Pincott, who chairs the CHC.

"This will help keep doors open and keep units in a livable state."

Pincott said numerous housing units are in need of more repairs as they age.

The corporation's revenues have also decreased, he said, because rents are tied to residents' incomes, which have been on the decline.

Pincott wants city council to not only cancel the municipal portion of the CHC's property tax bill, but also ask the province to do the same with its education tax portion.

The request is just for the 2017 tax year.

Pincott said he expects the city will be able to take steps to make affordable housing tax exempt once the province approves a city charter for Calgary.

Council is set to discuss his request at its Monday meeting.