The city-owned Calgary Housing Company says a contractor vehicle containing equipment that could be used to make keys to some of its units was stolen earlier this week.

The ABOE Locksmith van was stolen from in front of an apartment complex at 304 Mackenzie Way in Airdrie, Alta., on the night of Feb. 27 and was recovered south of the city the next morning, according to RCMP.

"When recovered, some of the contents of the van had been removed, including equipment and tools used to create keys," said police in a news release.

"Airdrie RCMP have also learned that among the items stolen were documents that contained security information for some Calgary Housing Company (CHC) buildings."

Re-keying underway

The CHC operates and manages roughly 7,300 subsidized and affordable units in the city — including townhouses, apartment and duplexes — for 25,000 tenants.

The Lumino building is one of the affordable housing facilities run by the city-owned Calgary Housing Corporation. (Canam Buildings)

Sarah Woodgate, the director of Calgary housing for the CHC, said some units will be re-keyed and security patrols have been stepped up in light of the theft.

She also said information will be hand-delivered to tenants to update them on the situation.

Coun. Brian Pincott, who sits on the CHC board, said it could take up to six weeks to change the locks on affected units.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.