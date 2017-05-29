The Calgary Housing Company (CHC), the agency responsible for most subsidized housing in the city, will pay $1.3 million less in taxes in 2017.

Council approved a notice of motion by Coun. Brian Pincott after it was amended to exclude the provincial tax component.

Pincott made the case arguing the CHC's revenues had decreased because rents are tied to residents' income, which have been on the decline.

"With a huge waiting list, we're struggling just to keep doors open," said Pincott, who chairs the CHC.

Pincott had requested a one-time tax break of $2.1 million for the agency — $1.3 million from the city and $832,000 from the province's education tax.

Coun. Andre Chabot proposed an amendment to the motion removing the province's portion which was approved by council.

The Calgary Housing Company provides subsidized housing to more than 25,000 Calgarians.