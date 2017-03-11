The Calgary Housing Company is bringing in locksmiths from across the province to help it deal with a considerable security problem.

Last month, an ABOE Lockworks Ltd. van containing key-making equipment was stolen from outside an Airdrie apartment complex. The van was recovered south of the city the next morning, but equipment and tools used to create keys were not.

The equipment, combined with housing information that was in the vehicle, could be used to access any of the City of Calgary's 7,300 affordable housing units.

The city has alerted residents of the potential problem and stepped up security around its 200 sites.

No break-ins reported

Coun. Brian Pincott — chair of the CHC board — says they are now methodically changing the locks on every one of their units.

"We are drawing on locksmiths from across Alberta for this. It is that big of a job. We need to make sure that we're getting every available locksmith," he said.

There have been no break-ins reported at Calgary Housing Company units related to the theft of the locksmith equipment.

Pincott says re-keying the units could take another four to six weeks to complete.