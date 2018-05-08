5 people in hospital, 5 pets killed in overnight house fires in Calgary
3 dogs, cat and snake killed in early Tuesday blaze in Coral Springs
Five people were taken to hospital following two house fires that both caused extensive damage early Tuesday morning in Calgary.
Five pets — three dogs, a cat and a snake — were also killed in one of the blazes.
The first fire happened just after midnight in the 1200 block of Brightoncrest Common S.E.
Two people had managed to get outside by the time firefighters arrived, and one had to be taken to hospital.
A large amount of smoke and flames were visible in the front part of the house when crews arrived.
"Crews were eventually able to enter the structure and are there now, cleaning up hot spots," Battalion Chief Harley Spate said Tuesday morning.
An investigator was called to probe the cause of the fire, and Spate said damage was significant.
2nd blaze
The second blaze happened just after 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E.
Four people — a man and a woman in their 20s and two children — managed to get themselves outside before firefighters arrived.
All four were taken to hospital in stable condition, said EMS.
Firefighters entered the home. Once the flames were knocked down, they discovered three dogs, one cat and a snake dead inside.
"Crews attempted to resuscitate one of the dogs but were unsuccessful," said Spate.
Damage was extensive. Investigators are also looking into the cause of that fire.
Grass fires
Fire crews were also called to a series of grass fires near Hubalta Road and 54th Street S.E. just after 1 a.m.
Firefighters spent several hours extinguishing the flames. Some timber at a nearby storage yard sustained damage.