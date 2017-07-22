Seven people are looking for a place to live after a fire gutted two homes in Calgary's northeast on Saturday.

The Calgary Fire Department said it responded to reports of a fire on the 100 block of Martindale Dr. N.E. around 4 a.m. and found two houses and their respective garages engulfed in flames.

The first truck immediately called for more crews and the fire was quickly brought under control "utilizing two aerial platforms and large volumes of water," said the fire department in a news release.

A third house suffered damage to siding from the heat of the fire. No one was injured.

The fire department said an investigation into the cause of the fire will start once the area is deemed safe.