Fire destroyed a house in the northwest community of Edgemont on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the two-storey home in the 7000 block of Edgemont Drive, N.W. just after 3:30 p.m.

"The first arriving crews were met by a well-involved fire in the structure that was being driven by a really strong chinook wind," said Battalion Chief Paul LeBlanc.

Battalion Chief Paul LeBlanc says the fire was 'driven by a really strong chinook wind.' (Kate Adach/CBC)

According to the Calgary Fire Department, 18 units were called the scene. It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

LeBlanc said the adjoining home only suffered superficial exterior damage.

EMS said no one was injured in the fire.