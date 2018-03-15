Calgary hotel employee accused of sexually assaulting guest by posing as chat friend

A 27-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman staying at a hotel in southwest Calgary last fall.

Jatinder Pal Singh Brar of Calgary was arrested Tuesday as he returned to Canada at the Calgary International Airport, Calgary Police Service said in a statement issued Thursday morning.

Brar was an employee of the hotel, Canada's Best Value Inn Chinook Station at 5307 Macleod Treail SW., where the woman was allegedly assaulted in her room.

Police say Brar may have accessed her phone number using the hotel guest registration information. Police say a man texted the woman, who thought he was someone she had previously spoken to on social media.

In the early hours of Oct. 12, the woman let the man who texted into her room, the whole time thinking he was "an online acquaintance," police say. That's when police say the man sexually assaulted the woman and then fled.

Police were called and started investigating.

The investigation has not yet determined how the man may have viewed the woman's online chats in order to pose as her acquaintance. Police say that also may have been an assumption or coincidence.

The head of the Calgary police sex crimes unit will speak about the case later Thursday morning.

Brar is due to appear in court on April 24.