Homicide detectives in Calgary are investigating after a man's body was discovered in the northeast community of Marlborough Park on Sunday morning.

Few details are available, but police say they were called to the 1000 block of Maitland Drive N.E. about 9:30 a.m.

The body was found outside.

A neighbour, who asked not to be identified due to fears for safety, said a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle was seen in the area at about 2 a.m.

"He spent probably 10 minutes or so in the back alley," the neighbour said.

"Then he left and came back ... the police said they believe it was the same vehicle, he came back around 4 o'clock in the morning and was there for nine or 10 minutes as well."

The neighbour, who has lived in the area for more than a decade, called the experience unsettling.

"It's kind of scary, it's mostly a family neighbourhood. It makes you feel unsafe," they said.

The neighbour said police told them they don't believe the victim is from the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.