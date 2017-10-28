Calgary police's homicide unit has been called in to investigate after a man died after a serious assault in the southwest neighbourhood of Kingsland Friday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a call of a disturbance in the area.

Police say an adult male victim with severe injuries was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

According to Acting Det. Travis Idach, the investigation is still early, but police don't belive there is a danger to the public.