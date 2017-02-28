Calgary police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of the year, after a woman who was assaulted in Brentwood on Feb. 22 succumbed to her injuries.

Police said they were called to 4820 Northland Drive N.W. around 1:20 a.m. after a security guard found the woman "in distress" outside a bank.

The woman, identified as Trisheena Simon, 28, of Calgary, was rushed to hospital. She died on Feb. 24, according to police.

An autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

Investigators don't believe the attack was random and are asking for anyone with information on the incident, or on Simon's whereabouts in the days and hours leading to the stabbing, to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers.