Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in southeast Calgary on Christmas Day as Mark Maurice Mitchell, 45.

Police were called to a rooming-house complex in Forest Heights early in the evening on Dec. 25 where they found Mitchell suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Morris Stern, 55, was charged with manslaughter.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and had been drinking together before the stabbing happened.

Stern's next court appearance is set for Jan. 9.