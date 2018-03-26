Police seek young man after woman's body found in Calgary backyard

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man considered a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was found in the northeast community of Marlborough Park on Sunday morning.

Abderrahmane Bettahar, 21, who goes by Adam, is described as six feet tall with a slim build, light skin, brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a 2004 dark blue Ford Explorer with Alberta licence plate BZH-5688.

The body of a woman in her 20s was discovered about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday in the backyard of a home in the 1000 block of Maitland Drive N.E.

Evidence at the scene led them to be believe the death was suspicious, said police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Bettahar should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately, said police. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.