People in Manchester, England are still reeling from a bomb blast that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others on Monday, moments after a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande had ended.

Nearby, Calgary musician Sarah Beth Keeley was wrapping up a performance at a club called Gullivers.

Soon after, Keeley was amid the chaos outside following what police are calling a possible terrorist attack.

Police in Manchester arrested a 23-year-old man the next day, however no details have been released about the suspect or his alleged role in the bombing.

Keeley spoke to The Homestretch from Manchester on Tuesday about her experience.

Below is a condensed version of that conversation.

Q: How were you first made aware a bomb blast had happened?

A: It was after my performance, I was on stage still when it actually occurred. I finished my show about 10:55 p.m. [Manchester time] then spent a little bit of time with fans and whatnot then these venues have the music section upstairs, so I had to go downstairs to the main level and that's where I heard helicopters and sirens and the staff were advising they'd locked the doors. That's when we learned of a bombing, but it was still in the infantile stages as far as anyone knowing details.

Q: How were you getting the details you were, via social media?

A: There was several people in there so we were learning bits and pieces of it, that it was the Ariana Grande concert. My music director, drummer and I were learning just how close we were to this, which was [275 metres].

Q: You were in lockdown for an hour, can you describe what you saw when you finally went out on the street?

A: Immediately we just heard helicopters and sirens, however, other than emergency vehicles, it was much like a ghost town, there was no traffic anymore, people were cleared out, all the blocks around were barricaded off. Our hotel was half a block away and right there was the cross street where the police were standing blocking traffic. Our hotel was surrounded by people, outside and inside the lobby, and it appeared to be a hub. Things were coming to fruition, the age and demographic of the people at this concert. It was a lot of young girls, moms with girls, looking shocked, texting people, trying to find people. One lady in particular had her face in her hands crying, she couldn't find her daughter. The feeling is like nothing you can describe unless you're there.

Q: What was the mood like when you went out on the street this morning in Manchester.

A: Coming down into the lobby was, first of all, my own feeling of apprehension, a little bit from how it felt going to bed. Immediately I could see traffic on the street again, almost like it somewhat returned to normal. We went outside and I would say within two minutes a fellow walked up and looked, not excitable but wanting to chat. He had come from... the end of the block, a shopping mall, and he was explaining to us… he was in a bank and people were screaming and running and he said they just arrested somebody. We later found out it was another bomb scare and the arrest of this young fellow.

Q: Where are you now?

A: I'm still in Manchester, 25 minutes out of the core where I was, staying with some family for the night. That was actually realized before we knew any of this by a cousin I've never met that surprised me and came to the show.

Q: You have a gig on Friday at Dare's Bar in Birmingham, not far from Manchester, how do you think you're going to feel performing in a public venue, on stage after what's just happened?

A: Right now I can tell you I already feel some nervousness and definitely the sense of the mind being free for the tour up to this point has been taken away some. It's not nearly as free a feeling as I had and just eyes in the back of your head. Thoughts go through your mind, should I do this? Should I not do this? It is close proximity, as people know, the country is not the size of Canada, everything is fairly close. We also learned tonight the prime minister put the terrorism rating up to critical. It's a feeling I've never experienced before playing shows in Calgary and Canada. I'll have to see how I feel on Friday but there's definitely apprehension.

With files from The Homestretch