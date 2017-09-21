Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in the city's southeast after a man was sent to hospital with a stab wound.

Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Chaparral Ridge Way SE around 7:30 on Thursday evening for reports of a home invasion, a spokesperson for Calgary Police Service confirmed.

It is believed four people were home at the time of the incident but only one was injured.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said a man in his mid-30s was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition with a stab wound to his leg.

Police said an unknown number of offenders came to the residence in multiple vehicles and fled the scene by the time officers arrived.