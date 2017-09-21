Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in the city's southeast after a man was sent to hospital with a stab wound.
Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Chaparral Ridge Way SE around 7:30 on Thursday evening for reports of a home invasion, a spokesperson for Calgary Police Service confirmed.
It is believed four people were home at the time of the incident but only one was injured.
A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said a man in his mid-30s was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in non-life threatening condition with a stab wound to his leg.
Police said an unknown number of offenders came to the residence in multiple vehicles and fled the scene by the time officers arrived.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Former prison worker charged with aiding inmate's escape from Bowden Institution
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary Flames reveal $275M offer, but say they've scrapped pursuit of new arena