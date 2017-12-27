The holidays can be a time of joy and celebration, but they can also be the opposite for those living with depression and anxiety.

One Calgary woman is sharing her experience in hopes of bringing more awareness to mental illness.

Just getting out the door can be a struggle for Tracy-Lynne MacLellan, who was diagnosed with depression about four years ago and was recently diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

She says the holiday season makes things harder for her.

"There's an expectation and a pressure to be happy, that this is a joyous occasion," she said.

"We spend time with our family and we celebrate, everything is about celebrating the holidays, so when you don't feel like celebrating, immediately, my thoughts turn to 'what's wrong with me that I'm not happy right now' or 'what is it in my life I don't have that all these happy people have? Just seeing all that happiness around you can sometimes have the opposite effect."

MacLellan isolates herself — a symptom of anxiety — but is trying to keep herself busy.

"My friends know, I have a good support system," she said.

"So my friends and my mom especially have been very supportive… they know when I cancel plans, that's what I do, so when I do, they ask me questions."

Support available

The Calgary Counselling Centre sees about 1,200 cases of depression a year and CEO Robbie Babins-Wagner says the holidays often result in more calls for help.

"And that crosses the age span, so we'll see young kids dealing with it, teens, adults and seniors," she said.

The centre's policy is to not have a waiting list, something they've accomplished for the last 15 years.

"The research shows, and our experience certainly tells us, when people finally make the call for help, when they're told they have to wait, most people fall away, meaning they don't get service," she said.

"So we want to make sure if people finally got up the courage to call, or were convinced to call by somebody else, we could provide the service they are looking for."

MacLellan, who is being treated with counselling and medication, says it's crucial to reach out.

"People want to be there and support you, and you may not realize it at the time, you may not believe it, but it's 100 per cent worth just telling people," she said.

The Calgary Distress Centre also has volunteers available for support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 403-266-4357.