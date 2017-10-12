Highways leading into Calgary from surrounding communities were slippery with snow and ice early Thursday morning, leading to slow commutes and numerous collisions.
Alberta Transportation reports Highway 2 as partly covered by snow or ice all the way from Stoney Trail to Didsbury.
The same was true for Highway 1A leading into the city from Cochrane.
Meanwhile, there was a collision shortly before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 south of Calgary near Dunbow Road.
After that was cleared, multiple vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes in the same vicinity, further snarling traffic.
Three separate collisions also happened Thursday morning at the interchange between Highway 2 and Highway 2A by Okotoks.
Roads were in better shape in Calgary, itself, but many bridge decks, in particular, remained slippery.
