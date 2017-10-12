Highways leading into Calgary from surrounding communities were slippery with snow and ice early Thursday morning, leading to slow commutes and numerous collisions.

Alberta Transportation reports Highway 2 as partly covered by snow or ice all the way from Stoney Trail to Didsbury.

The same was true for Highway 1A leading into the city from Cochrane.

Meanwhile, there was a collision shortly before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 2 south of Calgary near Dunbow Road.

After that was cleared, multiple vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes in the same vicinity, further snarling traffic.

This is what Highway 2 north of Calgary looked like at 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning. (Alberta Transportation)

Three separate collisions also happened Thursday morning at the interchange between Highway 2 and Highway 2A by Okotoks.

Roads were in better shape in Calgary, itself, but many bridge decks, in particular, remained slippery.

For traffic updates, you can follow @CalgaryCommute on Twitter.