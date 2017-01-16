City council will have another look at a proposal Monday for redeveloping a former golf course in northwest Calgary.

In July, council put off making a decision about the former Highland Park golf course land at the corner of Fourth Street and McKnight Boulevard N.W.

Council asked the developer and the community to work together on revising the plan, which envisions mostly residential development on the site.

The new plan sets aside almost 30 per cent of the site as open space — 12 per cent more than originally proposed — lower building heights and a cap of 2,070 residential units.

Several dozen nearby residents held rallies last summer to voice their concerns that the project would lead to the loss of too much green space and too many trees.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says it seems that both the developer and community opponents have now agreed to compromises.

"Not everyone is going to love everything and I don't even know if I support the amendments, but I know that people have actually really come together," he said.

"I don't know if there's a solution that will make everybody happy but I know that there is a plan which is better than what we would have had to have a public hearing on in the past."

Redevelopment on other former golf courses, Shawnee Slopes and Harvest Hills, have been approved by city council in recent years.