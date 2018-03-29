Gas hasn't been this expensive in Calgary since 2014.

The average price per litre in the city is $1.21 on Thursday morning, according to the website Gas Buddy, but at least one analyst says the pain is temporary.

"I've been doing this for 15 years and in 14 of those past 15 years, prices go up at this time of year because refineries gear down to make more gasoline, and when they gear down, that drives inventories of gasoline down as well," said Roger McKnight, the chief petroleum analyst at En-Pro International.

He said refineries start processing a different kind of crude at this time of year in order to prepare for the so-called driving season.

Pain at the pumps

That temporary hit, however, is having an impact on Calgarians.

"I try to drive less, maybe take trains or buses," said Marco Osorio.

Katie Bradley is also trying to drive less.

"As a full-time student, I hate them," she said, referring to the high prices.

"You know, I didn't have a car last time gas prices were this high, so it's been pretty painful."

There are still some deals out there for those willing to burn some gas in order to save some cash.

According to Gas Buddy, the lowest price in the city on Thursday morning was $1.14.