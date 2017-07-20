Police say they will be keeping a close eye on the festivities this weekend as more than 500 outlaw motorcycle members from across the country roll into the city to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Calgary Hells Angels chapter.

"It's also a Canada ride, so we're expecting Hells Angels motorcycle club members from across Canada and their support clubs to be attending," said Supt. Joe Brar from the Calgary police criminal operations and technical support division.

"The information we have suggests they'll be hosting several social events at their clubhouse on 84th Street S.E. Aside from that, they may visit local establishments, go on motorcycle rides and all sorts of things like that."

Brar said motorcycle gangs regularly hold similar events across the country without incident and police expect this one will be no different.

"We do not anticipate an increased risk to public safety; however, there is always the potential for violence associated with organized crime and motorcycle gangs," he said.

Police reached out to the bikers, said Brar, "to let them know we expect them to have an enjoyable and lawful event."

"They've relayed back that their wishes are the same," he said.

Members of outlaw motorcycle gangs refer to themselves as "one per centers," said Brar.

"Members of these gangs wear a one per center patch, which identifies the wearer as somebody that doesn't abide by the law or follow the rules of society," he said.

Last week, police charged five men with assault relating to an annual Hells Angels event held at Kenosee Lake, Sask. in May.

In 2001, Ken Szczerba, the former president of the Calgary chapter of the Hells Angels, was sentenced to a year in jail for plotting to blow up the home of former alderman Dale Hodges.

Reports at the time said Szczerba was angry Hodges and a community activist had blocked plans by the motorcycle gang to build a new clubhouse in Bowness.