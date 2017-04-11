The latest proposal to redevelop a Calgary golf course will go before city council Tuesday.

Unlike other recent applications, this one is only for parts of the Hamptons golf course in northwest Calgary. But it has still generated plenty of community opposition.

The owner of The Hamptons Golf Club wants to sell off a portion of the course. It needs city council to approve a rezoning of that land for 64 new housing units.

The city says it has received 2,500 letters and emails opposing the application.

One of the people who is against the proposal is Colleen Ngai. She moved into a new house in the neighbourhood in 1999. It backs onto one of the two holes that the golf club wants to sell for new housing units.

She said she bought a house in the community because she wanted to live on a golf course.

"It's very beautiful for me. It's very calming. Once the weather gets nice, I'm out there every day. Breakfast, working in my garden. Everything," said Ngai.

She expects more houses will mean more traffic in the neighbourhood, more students for the local school and she's concerned about the golf course's drainage plans if there are more houses.

Plans showing where the 64 housing units will go on the Hamptons golf course. (City of Calgary)

"During the summer, we actually get a waterfall coming off the golf course into my back garden, which I've worked very hard to make nice," said Ngai. "I'm really worried that the mitigation [two new retaining ponds] across the street is not going to be very good."

QuantumPlace Developments is handling the rezoning application for the golf club. Its managing principal, Chris Ollenberger, said the opposition from the community is not a surprise.

"It's totally recognizable that lots of people don't really want change, don't want their view to change. They might not want new neighbours, things like that. So we have to do a good job how we work for the planning rationale, how we hear their interests and concerns," said Ollenberger.

The golf club plans to take the proceeds from selling some of its land to re-invest in the golf course. Ollenberger said that reinvestment will include upgrades to the clubhouse at the course.

Golf course redevelopment is no longer something new in Calgary. In the past few years, city council has voted to rezone the former Shawnee, Harvest Hills and Highland Park golf courses for housing projects.

In each case, there was considerable community opposition to the proposals, but council still supported the rezoning applications.