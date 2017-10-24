Putting together one of the more popular Halloween costumes in Calgary this year can be as simple as throwing a Flames hat on top of a dark wig, à la Jaromir Jagr.

But not just any dark wig will do, Costume Shoppe owner Ryan Shoel told the Calgary Eyeopener on Tuesday. It has to be a mullet, and the more magnificently coiffed the better to match the stylings of the Flames' most recent addition.

"We sell a lot of those mullets, and that's the one thing I keep refilling all day long," he said.

"We call it the perm mullet because it's got the long, curly [hair] in the back, and if you're gonna put your Flames hat overtop, it's perfect."

Also popular this year is Pennywise, says Shoel, the clown from the hit horror movie, It.

"Everybody keeps asking about the It costumes, which just arrived on the weekend," he said.

"Scary clowns is a big thing, relatively speaking, but of course there's superheroes, and funny has been a thing, so it's been really scary or funny."

Full Darth Vader and Stormtrooper costumes are also popular, albeit pricey, this year. (Submitted/Ryan Shoel)

Plenty of parties are happening this weekend, ahead of Oct. 31, which comes next Tuesday.

With 15,000 costumes for sale and another 15,000 for rent at the store on Blackfoot Trail S.E., business has been brisk in recent weeks, said Shoel.

"We've been running around trying to re-stock every day, all day," he said.

Some of the costumes are fairly ornate, including authentic Darth Vader or Stormtrooper outfits that can run upward of $1,000, and even a full suit of armour made of metal.

"That one is a fun one to put together on somebody," Shoel said about the armour. "When we put it on this summer, we got him done in about 10 minutes or so. We showed the person how to put it on. It typically takes two people to help dress, just like in the movies… somebody needs to reach behind you and tie those things up."

Also popular are politicians from south of the border.

"I even brought in a zombie version of [U.S. President Donald] Trump, as well. So we have the zombie mask for Trump, the regular mask for Trump, the Hillary [Clinton] mask — everybody," said Shoel.

The store owner also has his own Halloween favourites.

"I love the inflatable panda and the inflatable T. rex," he said.

"I wore that not long ago on TV, it was great. It's fun to dress up in, it's fun to dance in, it's just a hoot."

​With files from the Calgary Eyeopener