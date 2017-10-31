Which Calgary neighbourhoods get the most trick-or-treaters? A data analyst has made a map to help you be sure you don't run out of candy Tuesday night.

Former Calgary resident and data analyst Jens Von Bergmann has taken census data to add up all the trick-or-treating aged kids by neighbourhood.

"For trick-or-treating in Calgary, if you're looking for where most of the action happens, the northeast definitely has quite a high density of kids," he told the Calgary Eyeopener.

You can also expect lots of visitors in parts of Kensington, the condo developments in downtown, and in the far south and northwest around the edges of Calgary, said Von Bergmann, who is the CEO of software analysis company Mountain Math.

Check the map for an estimate of trick-or-treaters in your neighbourhood:

Can't see the map? You can also see it here

He got the idea from Statistics Canada, which released the number of all trick-or-treat aged children across the country a few years go.

'Get to know your neighbourhood'

He decided to break that population down by neighbourhood and map it, so people can use the information to plan their candy buying — or even where to go for the most Halloween fun.

"I would like to discourage driving across town for trick-or-treating," Von Bergmann said.

"It's really an opportunity to get to know your neighbourhood."

Data analyst Jens Von Bergmann has mapped the population of trick-or-treating kids so residents can plan how much candy to buy on Halloween. The darker the colouring indicates a higher density of trick-or-treating aged children in the neighbourhood. (Jens Von Bergmann/Census Mapper)

On Tuesday night, he'll be heading out himself with his seven-year-old son in their Vancouver neighbourhood — and they'll know just where to go.

