Calgary city council approved a contentious Habitat for Humanity project in principle Monday, but put off second and third readings for the proposal slated for the northwest community of Silver Springs.

Some members of council — and some people living in the community — feel the proposed 32-unit townhouse development is too dense and would be out of context in a neighbourhood that is mostly single detached houses.

Dave Rossiter, who spoke against the Habitat multi-family project in Silver Springs, says no one is 'wowed' by the project -- something he says was critical for #yyccc re: Co-op's redev proposal last night. pic.twitter.com/e3M4ECdyYC — @CBCScott

Despite misgivings voiced by some area residents and council members, Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he believes the project will go ahead.

"It is in fact a very modest development in an existing neighbourhood that needs the population," he said.

"What council ended up doing is fine if we can make a few little improvements to it, but I'm very pleased council approved it in principal and I suspect that what we'll get built will look similar to what we saw."

The site is on a quiet, dead-end street overlooking Nose Hill Drive N.W.

Habitat's Gerrad Oishi says this is the best location for a development in the NW. He says transit near-by that links to LRT. Other amenities also close. — @CBCScott

The organization bought a house on a ¾-acre lot and plans to tear it down to build four eight-unit buildings next to each other, each being three storeys high.

Many of the complaints from neighbours centre on the impact to traffic and parking in the area, as well as density.

Coun. George Chahal raised the possibility of scaling back the project to 22 or 24 units, but Habitat for Humanity's southern Alberta CEO Gerrad Oishi told council that would make it financially unfeasible.

The organization says it will continue to talk to people in the community to try to alleviate their concerns.