A Calgary woman is facing dozens of charges after a string of thefts from lockers in gyms across the city, police said Friday.

Jessi Dawn Byron, 22, is alleged to have broken into gyms using stolen pass cards between November 2016 and January.

Police say she broke into lockers and stole car keys, credit cards, and gym membership cards.

"It is also believed that the same woman then used the stolen vehicle keys to steal the vehicles, used the stolen credit cards to commit financial frauds, and used the stolen gym cards to later enter the gyms again or enter other locations owned by the same companies," police said in a release.

Byron is charged with 28 counts of stolen property possession, 14 counts of theft under $5,000, six counts of motor vehicle theft and other charges including fraud and traffic offences.