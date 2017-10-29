A grass fire sparked after a pickup truck lost a tire on Highway 1 burned through about a kilometre of fields, almost reaching some homes southwest of Calgary.

Crews from the Rocky View County, Redwood Meadows and Springbank fire departments were called Sunday afternoon after a truck lost a tire on the Trans-Canada Highway near Range Road 33, sending sparks into the ditch, which caught fire.

Strong winds then pushed the flames about a kilometre south toward homes on Huggard Road, near Range Road 34, said Rocky View County Dist. Chief Dax Huba.

"It burned right into one of the yards," he said.

Eight bush trucks, three water haulers and a fire truck were used to battle the blaze, which was brought under control in a few hours.

In a nod to Calgary's ever-fickle weather, firefighters were aided by blowing snow at one point.

"It started snowing, which really helped us out, we were kinda happy to see the snow," said Huba.

Eight bush trucks, three water haulers and a fire truck were used to battle the blaze west of Calgary on Sunday. (Rebecca Kelly/CBC)

"Then the snow went away and obviously it wasn't enough to make any impact on the dry grass and the fire started running faster again as the wind picked up."

It was one of two grass fires crews fought on Sunday.

A second grass fire was also reported near Irricana, north of Calgary.

With Halloween on Tuesday and conditions tinder dry around the city, Huba said it's important for Calgarians to keep a close eye on any open flames.

"People like putting candles in their pumpkins, so just be very, very cautious," he said. "All the leaves and grass are extremely dry. And if you see smoke, call 911."