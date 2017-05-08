Barb Nicholson started throwing parties to help people with disabilities make some more friends. Now as many as 50 people — including those with a wide range of disabilities — pack into her southwest Calgary home at least once a month for food, fun and a little street hockey.

She calls the parties "Friday Night Friends." She says the idea came to her when she got to know a number of people living in group homes who didn't get out much.

"I had eight children and never ever got invited out anywhere, so I know the feeling," she laughs.

Barb Nicholson first invited some Calgarians with disabilities over to her house for a party about 10 years ago. Today, she often hosts 50 people or more to the parties, including this group gathered for some street hockey. (Caroline Wagner/CBC)

Nicholson's son David — who has some disabilities — was 11 when the parties began about 10 years ago.

"They'd come in and his Xbox would be taken over," Nicholson laughed.

"It was quite funny, actually, four guys lying in his bed and he was quite young then. But then I was praying that he'd meet some new friends because he was quite lonely."

She began inviting a few people over for dinner on Fridays and it grew from there. Now, she often hosts 50 or more people at a time.

Sean Kluba is a regular at the parties.

Calgbary mother Barb Nicholson hangs out with friends (from left) Michael Powers, Christopher Diaz and Dustin Smith at one of her Friday Night Friends parties. (Caroline Wagner/CBC)

"I love having friends and love having a fun time," he said. "You know it's good to get together with a group, and it's a dream come true to be part of it."

Nicholson's son David is now all grown up. And not only is he surrounded by friends, but his girlfriend also regularly attends the parties.

He enjoys them now, especially the part that gets him outside.

"We play street hockey outside the front of my house," he said. "I have fun."

A lot of the guests arrive in specialized buses. Luckily, Nicholson has a team of helpers to assist guests who use wheelchairs and walkers up the stairs and into the house. Among them is Special Olympics athlete Spencer Stevens.

Barb Nicholson's son David, who has some disabilities, now regularly attends the parties with his girlfriend. (Barb Nicholson)

'A lot of love and a lot of joy'

"I get myself in here and help out serving other people, helping out with Barb," Stevens said, adding his favourite part is seeing Nicholson's smile.

As for Nicholson, she thinks she's the one who gets the most out of the parties.

"They can be at home here," she said.

"When everyone comes here there's just such a great energy of joy. There's no question of being loved, and there's just a lot of love and a lot of joy and I think, 'Wow, I think this is the best party in the city.'"